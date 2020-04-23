Sudan: Five New Suspected Cases Enter Isolation Centers

Khartoum — The Technical Committee for Combating Epidemics, held meeting today, at the Federal Ministry of Health, chaired by the Ministry's Undersecretary, Dr. Sarah Abdul-Azeem , in the presence of the related departments, partners, and the relevant authorities.

The meeting reviewed the reports of the global epidemiological situation of the corona virus, as well as its situation in Sudan. The reports affirmed the rise of the infection confirmed cases to 140, including 13 deaths and 12 recovery cases.

Meanwhile, the reports revealed the entry of 5 new suspected case into isolation centers in the country.