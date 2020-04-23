Sudan: National Umma Party Freezes Its Activities in Structures of Forces of Freedom and Change

Khartoum — The National Umma Party has called for the adoption of a new social contract to reform the structures of the transitional period until it fulfill the functions mentioned in the constitutional document.

The party has announced the freezing of its activities in the current structures of the Forces of Freedom and Change for two weeks, and called for a founding conference for the revolution's forces and all the signatories to the declaration of freedom and change inside and outside the current structures of the Forces of Freedom and Change, to discuss the new social contract to reform the structures of the transitional period.

The party addressed in the decision read out by the party's representative at the Central Council of the Forces of Freedom and Change, calling on its alliance in Forces of Freedom and Change, to respond to the call for reform and development.

The party said that failure to respond to this demand, with the congested conditions in the country requires work towards achieving the desired development and reform with all national parties, including the Forces of Freedom and Change, the executive government, and the sovereign council, with both its civil and military components.

The Umma party pointed out to its clear vision of the situations reform that surpasses the proposed matrix, calling for a new social contract, which he sent its details to all the forces.

The party stressed freezing to its activities in the current structures of the forces of freedom and change for two weeks, indicating its address to all its allies to respond to the call for reform and development, stressing that if its allies responded to this request within two weeks, they would meet at a founding conference to agree on the desired radical reform.