Sudan: DIC and State's Executive Organ Launch Joint Mechanism

Khartoum — The Chairman of Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General, Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, chaired today's evening at the Republican Palace, a joint meeting included the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daqlo, the member of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Jabir, Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, and the Director General of the Defensive Industries Corporation, Lieutenant General Merghani Iddris.

The meeting reviewed the work model of the Defense Industries Corporation presented by the deputies of the general director and directors of departments, as well as the mechanisms of joint governance between the corporation and the state's executive organ in the financial mandate, the processes of benefiting from the energies surplus of the industry priorities and its development.

The meeting has confirmed the corporation's current work model, its plan for industrial development, and the presentation of its institution of civil nature to contribute in the advancement of the national economy, besides boosting opportunities of partnership with the private sector.