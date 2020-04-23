Sudan: DIC and State's Executive Organ Launch Joint Mechanism

22 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General, Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, chaired today's evening at the Republican Palace, a joint meeting included the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daqlo, the member of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Jabir, Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, and the Director General of the Defensive Industries Corporation, Lieutenant General Merghani Iddris.

The meeting reviewed the work model of the Defense Industries Corporation presented by the deputies of the general director and directors of departments, as well as the mechanisms of joint governance between the corporation and the state's executive organ in the financial mandate, the processes of benefiting from the energies surplus of the industry priorities and its development.

The meeting has confirmed the corporation's current work model, its plan for industrial development, and the presentation of its institution of civil nature to contribute in the advancement of the national economy, besides boosting opportunities of partnership with the private sector.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.