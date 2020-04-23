Namibia: Spotlight On Petrus Shitembi

The Brave Warriors' inspirational midfielder Petrus Shitembi is enjoying life with his new club Sabah FA in Malaysia where he has made an immediate impact since joining them at the beginning of February.

With the Malaysian league now also suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Shitembi is currently stuck in his apartment at Kota Kinabalu and took time out to chat to The Namibian Sport about his life in Malaysia.

"I made the leap over to this side in February when I joined my new club Sabah FA and by the grace of God, everything has just been smooth for me. Life in Malaysia has been great, it's just unfortunate that we find ourselves in this current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic - it just had to be 19!," he chuckled, referring to his jersey number for the Brave Warriors.

Sabah FA had a good start to the league, winning one, drawing two and losing one match, and are currently fourth on the log and Shitembi has played a prominent role in their success to date.

"I believe my performances have been good if I look at the feedback and reviews I have received. I've featured in all of our matches and I enjoyed all of them, but the match that stands out for me would be our 3-1 win against Felda United, when I got three assists," he said.

"The league is really competitive and football is very popular here. We attract a lot of fans, I'd say at least 5 000 and upwards per match," he added.

According to Shitembi he has been well received and has settled in well.

"I've settled in with ease, and my team mates, coaches, technical team and officials have really made me feel welcome and part of the family. The fans have also been lovely to me, so I'm really grateful," he said.

"For the time being we are all in quarantine, but we are trying to keep fit at the same time - the team provides regular workouts for us to do in our homes so we are continuing with that," he said.

"There's not much else to do - I'm hooked on Netflix and I try to polish up on my kitchen skills, I didn't know I was this amazing actually," he joked.

"I've just finished watching the series 'Ozark' and the latest season of 'Money Heist,' while I've made chicken stir-fry with potato salad and some vegetables," he added.

Shitembi, however, said that he was missing his family and friends in Namibia.

"I miss my family and friends, especially at a time like this and it's sad that I have to be so far away from them," he said.

"My message to my fans is first and foremost that I always appreciate them. But my current message in these trying times is for them to please stay at home, stay safe and take the necessary precautionary measures," he said.

Who is the best coach that you have played under: To be fair, every single coach I've played under has made an impact on my career in their own special way, so I'm just grateful to have had the privilege to work with so many great coaches.

What was the highlight of your career: Playing in the African Cup of Nations in Morocco.

What was the low point of your career: Getting injured during my final phase with Amazulu and having to miss football for about a year after that.

Name an up and coming Namibian player to look out for: All those that I know are already in the ranks to be honest and there are so many of these promising youngsters.

Name your best Brave Warriors squad: Hahaha, I'm sorry, I can't - I would probably have to name three players for each position!