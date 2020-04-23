Liberia: Bong Reports 6 Suspected Cases

Bong County Superintendent Esther Yamah Walker has announced six suspected coronavirus cases in the County, saying specimens have been taken to Monrovia for testing.

Making the pronouncement Tuesday, 21 April, Superintendent Walker said one of the suspected cases is in Bong Mines, involving a 38 - year - old man who recently died, but did not state the specific location of the other cases.

According to her, the man firstly went at the Bong Mines Hospital and reported that he had chest pain and fever, but later left due to alleged abandonment by health workers at the facility.

Superintendent Walker tells journalists that the man died upon his return from the health facility.She however says it is yet to be confirmed whether he died of the virus, adding that health authorities in the county are investigating the matter.

When contacted concerning the suspected cases in Bong County, Liberia's Chief Medical Director Dr. Francis Keteh says he is not focused on reporting suspected cases of coronavirus, but confirmed cases.

Superintendent Walker's revelation has however received a condemnation from former Electoral District #3 representative candidate Jerry KerkulahKollie.

Mr. Kerkulah in an interview with this paper on Tuesday opined that it is not the responsibility of Superintendent Walker to declare suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases.

According to him, the Superintendent needs to focus on lobbying with the government to ensure the provision of anti-coronavirus materials instead of playing the role of the County Health Team.

Mr. Kollie tells our Bong County correspondent that Superintendent Walker's statement brought fear to the people of Bong County, urging her to immediately refrain from misinforming the citizens.

"You know, it is quite frustrating that a whole Superintendent will forget her duties and start to act as health worker. I can altogether tell you that the superintendent does not know her function," Kollie alleges.

He claims that the superintendent does not investigate information before giving mandate, as he urges the joint security in the county to take serious instructions from the Ministries of Defense and Justice, or document every instruction from the superintendent before implementation.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Walker has declined to comment on Mr. Kollie's allegation, saying every citizen can go ahead and say whatever they want to say.