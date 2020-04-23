Liberia: Bong Reports 6 Suspected Cases

23 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong County Superintendent Esther Yamah Walker has announced six suspected coronavirus cases in the County, saying specimens have been taken to Monrovia for testing.

Making the pronouncement Tuesday, 21 April, Superintendent Walker said one of the suspected cases is in Bong Mines, involving a 38 - year - old man who recently died, but did not state the specific location of the other cases.

According to her, the man firstly went at the Bong Mines Hospital and reported that he had chest pain and fever, but later left due to alleged abandonment by health workers at the facility.

Superintendent Walker tells journalists that the man died upon his return from the health facility.She however says it is yet to be confirmed whether he died of the virus, adding that health authorities in the county are investigating the matter.

When contacted concerning the suspected cases in Bong County, Liberia's Chief Medical Director Dr. Francis Keteh says he is not focused on reporting suspected cases of coronavirus, but confirmed cases.

Superintendent Walker's revelation has however received a condemnation from former Electoral District #3 representative candidate Jerry KerkulahKollie.

Mr. Kerkulah in an interview with this paper on Tuesday opined that it is not the responsibility of Superintendent Walker to declare suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases.

According to him, the Superintendent needs to focus on lobbying with the government to ensure the provision of anti-coronavirus materials instead of playing the role of the County Health Team.

Mr. Kollie tells our Bong County correspondent that Superintendent Walker's statement brought fear to the people of Bong County, urging her to immediately refrain from misinforming the citizens.

"You know, it is quite frustrating that a whole Superintendent will forget her duties and start to act as health worker. I can altogether tell you that the superintendent does not know her function," Kollie alleges.

He claims that the superintendent does not investigate information before giving mandate, as he urges the joint security in the county to take serious instructions from the Ministries of Defense and Justice, or document every instruction from the superintendent before implementation.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Walker has declined to comment on Mr. Kollie's allegation, saying every citizen can go ahead and say whatever they want to say.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.