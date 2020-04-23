Liberia: I Can't Question Weah's Judgment

-Blama responds to his suspension

Liberia's index case of the novel coronavirus, Nathaniel Blama, who survived the virus recently after 21 days in quarantine says he can't question the judgment of President George M. Weah for suspending him indefinitely after he was tested positive by health authorities.

"All of us work at the will and pleasure of the President and in his decision following the news that I was tested positive he thought it was prudent to suspend me and I wholeheartedly welcome that decision because it help me go through and to focus more on my treatment than people calling me on job matter while I'm going thru treatment so, I don't have that liberty to question the President's judgment on why he suspended me."

Blama, who is executive director for the Environmental Protection Agency, spoke with State Radio ELBC Wednesday, April 22, via mobile saying, "I was never stressed up; what I did was to remain calm and stable for myself, while seeking treatment at the treatment center, and I didn't receive any preferential treatment; the doctors and I respected each other."

"My story was a story of resilience, because I became a victim of circumstances - people would call me instead of comforting me; I would comfort them but I'm grateful that we came out safely".

According to him, he could have stay home and infect others, but wouldn't just do it to himself. "If I were to do that, it would have affected the entire country, so I really don't want to dwell on the issue regarding my suspension, who's wrong or right, what I think is important now is my success story of going in sick, and coming out well and this should focus our discussion that everyone must learn from, to combat this virus; we need community support to help eradicate this virus from Liberia."

"Let us continue to be our brother's keepers; let us not ostracize people who are tested positive of this virus, if people are tested positive that community should rally support to help that person come true, and in doing this, we must not forget to continue to practice social distancing."

Meanwhile, the suspended EPA boss has called on citizens, who are still in denial of the virus to accept the reality that coronavirus is real, saying, "even though we don't trust our government in this country, but with this, we must believe that this virus is real and keep practicing all of the health protocols."

On March 16, 2020, President George Manneh Weah suspended for time indefinite, the EPA executive director for violating prescribed health protocols and endangering public health, after he imported the virus from Switzerland and objected to being quarantined at the Roberts International Airport upon arrival here.