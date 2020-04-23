Liberia: Phebe Receives Fuel Donation

Bong — A Liberian from Bong County who is based in the United States of America, Francis PhebeGotokai, has donated one drum of fuel to the Phebe Hospital as part of efforts to enhance the operations of the health facility.

Making the presentation on behalf of his junior brother, David Gotokai said his brother Francis is always focused on helping the Phebe Hospital, especially in a situation where the hospital faces serious financial constraints.

Mr. Gotokai says even though the fuel is not much, he explains that the one drum containing 60 gallons will contribute to the upkeep of electricity at the hospital for a while.

"Today we have come in the name of our brother who is in the United States of America to donate to the Phebe Hospital this one gallon of fuel as a means of contributing to the hospital that is greatly helping our people in Bong County to save lives," he says.

Mr. Gotokai says his family will always stand by Phebe in making sure that the hospital is supported to the fullest.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital, Phebe Chief Medical Director Jefferson Sablay applauded the United States - based Liberian for the gesture and promised to use it for the function intended.

Dr. Sablay says it takes very few people to make a contribution back to the place they came from, describing the donation as very timely.According to him, many people are now focused on the livelihood improvement of their families, noting that seeing Francis Gotokai's contribution to the hospital is something that deserves commendations.

"Lot of people right now are only focused on helping their family, it is very difficult to see someone who will come at this time to give such huge donation to Phebe. So I want to be very grateful to the Gotokai family for this timely donation," Dr. Sabley continues.

The Phebe Medical Director uses the platform to call on others to follow the example of Mr. Gotokai by donating the fuel.