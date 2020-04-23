Liberia: 20 Patients Recovered

-as Liberia records zero infection

Liberia on Wednesday reported that as at Tuesday April 21, 2020 it has recorded a total number of 20 recoveries from its COVID-19 treatment center at the 14 Military Hospital.

Liberia on April 20, 2020 reported a total of 101 confirmed COVID 19 cases. Out of this number health authorities here reported 7 recoveries and 8 deaths.But on Tuesday April 21, 2020, the country reported zero case with 13 recoveries bringing the total number of recovered patients to 20.

Health authorities posted that as at Tuesday April 21, the country had reduced its active case from 6 to 73.As at Saturday April 18, the tiny West African nation had recorded the highest COVID 19 death rate in the sub-region and beyond.

The country which was founded by freed American slaves as at Saturday April 18, reported 91 confirmed COVID 19 cases with 7 recoveries and 8 deaths among the confirmed cases so far are about 18 health workers one of which died on Saturday at the 14 Military Hospital.

At 91 cases and 8 deaths, it puts the death rate at 8.8 percent, higher than the rest of the countries in the sub-region most of whom have reported more cases than Liberia.

The situation here appears gloomy. President George Weah on April 8, declared a state of emergency locking down the country for 21 days. Under the Liberian Law, the Legislators have up to one week to either approved or reject the President's declaration.

On Friday April 17, members of the Liberian Legislature did not only approved the President's state of emergency which was initially put at 21days but extended it to 60 days, with stimulus package attached.

On Saturday, the country reported 10 new confirmed cases 9 of which were reported in Montserrado County alone with one from Nimba County which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 91, with 76 active cases and over 489 contacts listed to follow up.

Liberia's increasing death rate compares to its west African neighbors has raised the cause for concern amidst predictions by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).thatAfrica could see anywhere between 300,000 and 3.3 million deaths from the coronavirus.