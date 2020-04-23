Liberia Consoles United States On Tragic Death

President George Manneh Weah has sent a message of condolence to the Government and people of the United States of America, following the death of at least thirty persons throughout the Southern United States, as a result of severe storms and tornadoes.

According to a Foreign Ministry release dated April 16, 2020, this tragic incident occurred on April 13, 2020.

In his message to U.S. President Donald Trump, President George Manneh Weah, on behalf of Liberia, extended heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the United States, especially the bereaved families, for the tragic loss sustained.

President George Manneh Weah then prayed that the Almighty God will grant consolation as the people of the United States endure this difficult period of mourning.