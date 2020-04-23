Liberia Consoles United States On Tragic Death

23 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has sent a message of condolence to the Government and people of the United States of America, following the death of at least thirty persons throughout the Southern United States, as a result of severe storms and tornadoes.

According to a Foreign Ministry release dated April 16, 2020, this tragic incident occurred on April 13, 2020.

In his message to U.S. President Donald Trump, President George Manneh Weah, on behalf of Liberia, extended heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the United States, especially the bereaved families, for the tragic loss sustained.

President George Manneh Weah then prayed that the Almighty God will grant consolation as the people of the United States endure this difficult period of mourning.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Helping to Shape Uganda's Future Using Humanities & Technology

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.