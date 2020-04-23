Liberia: Senators Snub Session

Despite chopping US$6,000, as stated by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, to approve the State of Emergency, members of the Liberian Senate snubbed session on Wednesday, 22 April.

Since they endorsed the State of Emergency and the stimulus package, senators have reneged on going to legislative session as required by the 1986 Liberian Constitution which requires the Legislature to remain in session during the entire period of the state of emergency.

Since the passage of the two instruments, members of the Senate have refused to foot on the grounds of the Capitol.

The Chambers of the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives remained empty on Wednesday, 22 April, as only a few lawmakers drove to the Capitol Building.

Some staffers were angered by their respective bosses' absence on Capitol Hill, as they complained about the cost of transporting themselves on a daily basis to go to work, unknowing that the lawmakers would not appear to perform their duties for which they are being paid for.

Some senators mainly from the leadership met with the Senate Pro - Tempore Albert Chie in a close meeting for hours, though the outcome of the meeting was never disclosed to the media.

Information gathered from the corridors of the Capitol suggests that the Senate is to come up with a timetable for its sessions.

On Friday last week, members of the Legislature overwhelmingly voted extending the State of Emergency declared by President George Manneh Weah from 21 days to two months.

Both the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate passed a joint resolution, endorsing the stimulus package and extending the State of Emergency to 60 days.