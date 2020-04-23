Zimbabwe: ZNCC Forecasts 25 Percent Job Loses Post-COVID-9 Lockdown

23 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) forecasts that at the end of the five-week-long COVID-19 lockdown, companies will be forced to dismiss some of its workforce due to the disruption on the economy caused by the virus.

The chamber group's report published Monday titled; "Sustainable and Flexible Economic Interventions to Address COVID-19", contains worrisome statistics.

"Workforce will be made redundant as some businesses will not be able to adapt to the effects of COVID-19," ZNCC said in the report.

"There is going to be loss of employment, 25% of permanent formal jobs will be lost and 75% of casual or temporary formal jobs will be lost as businesses lay off workers given the sharp contraction in many sectors."

The report said the tourism sector will be the hardest hit as it is expected to shed almost 25% of the total formal sector employment followed by the manufacturing sector.

"If the total lockdown is extended without resorting to partial lockdown some of the leisure and tourism operators might completely collapse. With government having set the minimum wage, affordability by businesses is going to be a challenge as businesses adjust due to the effects of COVID-19," the report says.

Zimbabwe is now in its fourth week of national lockdown, which was extended by another two weeks last Sunday by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and is expected to end on 3 May.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.