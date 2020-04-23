Liberia: Armed Robbery Rocks Palala in Bong

23 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong — Palala Town in upper Bong County came under heavy armed robbery attack early Tuesday morning, 21 April, wounding a security personnel posted at Lonestar Cell MTN's sub-station in the area and stealing money and phones.

Victim Charles Porlornore says the armed robbers allegedly broke into the Lonestar Cell MTN's Towel in Palala and made away with $27,000 Liberian Dollars, over 60 Cell Phones and LoneStar scratch cards worth over $30,000 Liberian Dollars.He explains that the armed robbers threatened to take his life if he refused to give them money.

The Lonestar Cell MTN security who received cutlass wounds on his head and hands during the attack has told our correspondent in an interview that the armed robbers allegedly broke into the Lonestar Cell MTN Towel and made away with several items and cash.

The victim of the Palala armed robbery attack is calling on the Bong County security apparatus to institute measures to immediately put an end to the alarming wave of criminal activities in Palala and its surroundings.

The Lonestar substation security wants the Liberian government through the police to launch a vigorous security operation aimed at dislodging the criminals from their hideouts.

A survey conducted by this paper reveals that citizens and residents of Palala and its environs are now going to bed as early as 8:00PM due to the armed robbery fear that has engulfed the entire city.

Over the last few weeks, the wave of armed robbery incidents have increased in the county, thus leaving several residents to live in constant fear.

In many instances, residents sustain injuries while attempting to resist the robbers' demands.

Meanwhile, several residents have expressed serious concern over the constant wave of armed robbery and criminal activities in the County.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.