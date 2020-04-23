Liberia: Armed Robbery Rocks Palala in Bong

Bong — Palala Town in upper Bong County came under heavy armed robbery attack early Tuesday morning, 21 April, wounding a security personnel posted at Lonestar Cell MTN's sub-station in the area and stealing money and phones.

Victim Charles Porlornore says the armed robbers allegedly broke into the Lonestar Cell MTN's Towel in Palala and made away with $27,000 Liberian Dollars, over 60 Cell Phones and LoneStar scratch cards worth over $30,000 Liberian Dollars.He explains that the armed robbers threatened to take his life if he refused to give them money.

The Lonestar Cell MTN security who received cutlass wounds on his head and hands during the attack has told our correspondent in an interview that the armed robbers allegedly broke into the Lonestar Cell MTN Towel and made away with several items and cash.

The victim of the Palala armed robbery attack is calling on the Bong County security apparatus to institute measures to immediately put an end to the alarming wave of criminal activities in Palala and its surroundings.

The Lonestar substation security wants the Liberian government through the police to launch a vigorous security operation aimed at dislodging the criminals from their hideouts.

A survey conducted by this paper reveals that citizens and residents of Palala and its environs are now going to bed as early as 8:00PM due to the armed robbery fear that has engulfed the entire city.

Over the last few weeks, the wave of armed robbery incidents have increased in the county, thus leaving several residents to live in constant fear.

In many instances, residents sustain injuries while attempting to resist the robbers' demands.

Meanwhile, several residents have expressed serious concern over the constant wave of armed robbery and criminal activities in the County.