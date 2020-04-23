Liberia: Charity to Benefit From 25 Percent of J. Slught Album Sales

As Liberia look out for more support towards the fight against coronavirus, young Liberian musician Joseph Teh popularly known J Slught has committed 25% of proceeds from sales of his album titled Home & Beyond to the fight against the coronavirus.

According to the management of J Slught, since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the country, the less fortunate children have been infected more, noting that donors have not been in the position to support these less fortunate children as it was before the outbreak.

"This is my first major project and with the current condition of my country and the world it's just right to help stop this virus," J Slught says, appealing to the public to join him and stop this virus by pre-ordering his album.

The award winning artist notes that his Home & Beyond album is a ten-track masterpiece produced by top Liberian Afro-pop artist, J Slught.

He continues that his album features songs suitable for both international and local requirements of excellent sound and music, revealing the artist's readiness to take his sound to the international stage.

"The Home and Beyond EP was birthed from the desire to stretch the unique experience of Liberian sounds beyond boundaries and imagination," J Slught discloses.J Slught, who is popular for thinking outside the box, has dedicated every inch of his heart towards making the Home and Beyond album a timeless compilation of good music.