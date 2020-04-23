Botswana: Home Brews Undermine COVID-19 Efforts

Kanye — Superintendent Mogomotsi Matlapeng of Sejelo Police has warned some Kanye residents to desist from brewing illegal alcoholic beverages.

Supt. Matlapeng said this after rounding up six residents of Gapudumo, Kgwatlheng and Taukobong wards for possession of illegal home-brewed alcoholic beverages.

He said some brews were a blend of wild berries with water, chopped lemon with water, morula juice with water, watermelon with water while the other was a concoction of apples, water, Rooibos tea and sugar. He warned that the brews could endanger lives since they were not regulated.

Supt. Matlapeng said such beverages usually attracted people to drinking spots where they often drink in small social groups which he was worried undermined efforts to contain COVID-19 pandemic spread in the community.

He said offenders were each fined P500.

Source : BOPA