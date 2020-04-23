Ghana: Remain Resolute and Put Economy Back On Track - Nii Botwe Laryea II Urges Businesses

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Liberty Industries Ventures, Nii Botwe Laryea II has urged businesses in both private and public sectors to remain resolute and put Ghana's economy back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was having devastating effects on the Ghanaian and global economy more than the 2008-2009 global financial crises.

"This is the time the resilience of businesses would be tested and those who manage to surmount the challenge would become better when the virus is contained," he said.

Nii Laryea who doubles as Nungua Dzaasetse said this when he donated assorted food items to security personnel at check points in Teshie-Nungua and its environs as well as to the aged in the area over the weekend.

The items included rice, oil, tomatoes and other foodstuff to assist the people during the partial lockdown in Accra and parts of the country.

"We must all be alive to help put our economy back after the pandemic. Employees must remain safe and help put businesses back on track," he stated.

Nii Laryea's company which produces 'Kpoo Keke' alcohol drink he said would add the production of alcohol based hand sanitisers to fight the pandemic.

He also cautioned the public to desist from abusing alcoholic beverages in the name of protecting themselves against the coronavirus.

"Kpoo Keke for example has ginger and other ingredients that are useful to humans as far as boosting their immune systems are concerned but must be taken responsibly because of its alcoholic content and must not be abused," he stated.

He urged the youth not to throw caution to the wind as they would be needed to help 'rebuild' the country after the pandemic.