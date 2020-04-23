Ghana: Court Remands Driver for Allegedly Stabbing 3 Passengers

Koforidua — The commercial driver who was arrested for allegedly stabbing three passengers, resulting in the death of one last Sunday, has been remanded by Koforidua District Court 'B'.

Appau Atto, 30, whose plea was not taken, was remanded by the court presided over by Mr Eric Daning, to reappear before it on May 5, this year, to continue trial.

The Eastern Region Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, explained to the Ghanaian Times that the remand was to enable the police to conduct further investigations into the matter.

The Ghanaian Times yesterday reported that Atto was arrested for allegedly stabbing three passengers leading to the death of one at Akwadum, a suburb of Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

The deceased, who was rushed to the Saint Joseph's Hospital at Koforidua for treatment, was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital mortuary, whilst the other victims are responding to treatment.

According to eye-witnesses who spoke to the Ghanaian Times, the driver, in charge of Hyundai H100 mini bus with registration number ER 1623-13, defied the presidential directive on the number of passengers to be taken by commercial vehicles, which triggered a heated argument between the deceased and the other two victims, and the driver.

They said the furious driver during, the argument dropped all the passengers on board the vehicle in the middle of the journey, as punishment for complaining against the illegal number of passengers he was carrying.

Not satisfied with that, he insisted that all passengers pay the full fare, despite leaving them stranded.

But, according to the eyewitness, the passengers argued that,dropping them in the middle of the journey meant no service rendered, therefore, they would not pay the fare, unless the driver took them to their destination.

The eyewitness said, the driver became infuriated, and with extreme anger, went into his vehicle, took a knife and stabbed the deceased, leading to his death.

The two others, who tried to prevent the driver from carrying out the grievous crime, were also stabbed in the process.

The three were rushed to the St Joseph's Hospital, where the deceased was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the other passengers managed to overpower the culprit, and took him to the Akwadum Police Station, where he was detained.