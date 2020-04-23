Ghana: Lifting of Partial Lockdown - Decision Was Driven By Science - President

23 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the strong leadership shown during the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Chief Imam said this when he led a delegation to meet with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday to discuss issues related to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shuaib, the Chief Imam further commended the government for lifting the partial lockdown imposed on Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi.

He entreated the public, especially the Muslim Community, to adhere to the President's decisions, especially those that have to do with public gatherings.

"We have also observed how you have been reviewing the various measures in order to contain and also curtail the further spread of the disease up to the very strict restrictions you have taken, including those you have already mentioned like closing of our borders and restricting meetings of religious gatherings. It was so difficult for you to take but you have done it," he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.