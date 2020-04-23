Ghana: Lifting of Partial Lockdown - Decision Was Driven By Science - President

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the strong leadership shown during the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Chief Imam said this when he led a delegation to meet with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday to discuss issues related to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shuaib, the Chief Imam further commended the government for lifting the partial lockdown imposed on Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi.

He entreated the public, especially the Muslim Community, to adhere to the President's decisions, especially those that have to do with public gatherings.

"We have also observed how you have been reviewing the various measures in order to contain and also curtail the further spread of the disease up to the very strict restrictions you have taken, including those you have already mentioned like closing of our borders and restricting meetings of religious gatherings. It was so difficult for you to take but you have done it," he said.