Ghana: Ace Power Promotions Donate to Dansoman Polyclinic

Boxing promotions syndicate, ACE Power Promotions Limited, has donated Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) to the Dansoman Polyclinic in Accra on Monday as part of the efforts to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The gesture was in response to government's call on private sector players to support its efforts in combating the disease.

The items include 30 pieces of reusable face masks, 10 bottles of hand sanitizers, two Veronica buckets, and six bottles of liquid soap, tissues and a box of 100 gloves.

Corporate and Legal Affairs Director of the syndicate, Kizito Akudago told the media it was their way of showing appreciation to health workers for their sacrifice and dedication.

He said the front line workers such as the nurses at the OPD department needed some form of protection and hence the need to support them with the items.

Receiving the items, the Medical Director of the Polyclinic, Dr. Anderson thanked ACE Power Promotions for donation especially the face mask which is in high demand.

She said, the Dansoman Polyclinic was the only government clinic in the area and served people stretching from Dansoman to Gbawe, McCarthy Hills and beyond and asked other organizations to support them.