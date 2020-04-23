Ghana: Ace Power Promotions Donate to Dansoman Polyclinic

23 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.abayateye

Boxing promotions syndicate, ACE Power Promotions Limited, has donated Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) to the Dansoman Polyclinic in Accra on Monday as part of the efforts to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The gesture was in response to government's call on private sector players to support its efforts in combating the disease.

The items include 30 pieces of reusable face masks, 10 bottles of hand sanitizers, two Veronica buckets, and six bottles of liquid soap, tissues and a box of 100 gloves.

Corporate and Legal Affairs Director of the syndicate, Kizito Akudago told the media it was their way of showing appreciation to health workers for their sacrifice and dedication.

He said the front line workers such as the nurses at the OPD department needed some form of protection and hence the need to support them with the items.

Receiving the items, the Medical Director of the Polyclinic, Dr. Anderson thanked ACE Power Promotions for donation especially the face mask which is in high demand.

She said, the Dansoman Polyclinic was the only government clinic in the area and served people stretching from Dansoman to Gbawe, McCarthy Hills and beyond and asked other organizations to support them.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.