Ghana: Legon Cities, Careworld Global Support 37 Military Hospital COVID-19 Treatment Centre

Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities FC and Careworld Global have donated items and equipment to the 37 Military Hospital as its contribution towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group which also includes Gulf Energy, Lemla Petroleum Limited, Networking for Hope (An NGO based in Accra), Airtech Limited and Lemla Veterinary Services made the donation as part of efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus and to support the Hospital and the GAF Treatment Centre, to manage the cases brought to the facilities.

The items presented included 500 Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), 516 disposable bed sheets rolls, 50 each of Canula S14 and S18s, 55 Video Laryngoscopes, 28 Dissecting Forceps, 21 Bedsteads and 12 Bedside Desks.

They also presented carrier stretchers, examination beds, wheel chairs, food trolleys, metro shelving, suction machines and gaskets, nebulizers, vacuum seals, patient straps, dissecting forceps, vagina speculums and aneroid sphygmanometer.

There were also thermometers, ambu bags, bar soaps, tissue rolls and sanitizer dispensers and a host of other equipment and numerous assorted disinfectants.

The items were donated on behalf of the group by Dr Med Kwaku Danso Agyei, a Ghanaian Physician and Richard K. Atikpo whose corporate profile includes Board Chair of Legon Cities, Gulf Energy, Lemla Energy and others.

The Isolation Centre, functional at the EL-Wak Sports Stadium, was to help manage the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking to the media after the donation, Mr. Atikpo reiterated the importance of supporting the work of government in dealing with the threat of COVID-19.

"We are excited to be supporting governments' efforts in dealing with this deadly virus. This is a virus that has claimed the lives of many people all over the world, "he said.

He added that "Government alone cannot be solely responsible for footing the bills and as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, we believe that there is the need to support the team fighting the threat of COVID-19 and therefore have decided to come to the aid of the 37 Military Hospital and the GAF COVID-19 Treatment Centre."

The group has also taken up additional responsibilities of feeding the medical personnel on site daily in the line of duty since April 10.

The Director-General of Medical Services of GAF and the Commander, 37 Military Hospital, Brigadier General (Brig Gen) E.C Saka and Brig. Gen. N.A Obodai, respectively, on behalf of GAF and the hospital, expressed deep appreciation to the group for the support.