Ghana: Man in Police Grabs for Stealing Car

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by the police for stealing a car at Weija in Accra last Sunday.

Samuel Kluste, the culprit, is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) EffiaTenge, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Tuesday.

She said on April 4, at about 2pm, the Weija patrol team arrested Klutse together with a black Toyota Yaris vehicle with registration number GR 3022-19 along the Bortianor road.

DSP Tenge said the complainant (name withheld), a car dealer, reported to the police that, he displayed the Toyota saloon car on Tonaton.com website to look for prospective buyers.

The Police PRO said on April 19, at about 1pm, he received a call from Kluste who said he wanted to buy the car.

DSP Tenge said the suspect later told the complainant he wanted to inspect the car at the West Hills Mall in Accra, adding that the complainant proceeded to the mall and called the suspect, but he did not answer the calls.

The complainant, according to the police, parked the car and entered the mall, only to realize the car had been stolen upon his return.

DSP Tenge said the owner called the police emergency line, and with the assistance of the Weija patrol team, the suspect was arrested along the Bortianor-Kokrobite road driving the car.

She said the suspect would soon be arraigned.