Nigeria: Lebanese Who Offered to Sell Nigerian Woman for $1,000 Arrested

A Lebanese, identified as Mr. WAEL JERRO, who offered to sell a Nigerian woman for $1,000 on Facebook has been arrested by the Lebanese government.

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this in a tweet on Thursday.

"Breaking news on Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese! The Lebanese Government just announced the arrest of Mr. WAEL JERRO for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a human, a young Nigerian girl," she wrote.

-- Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) April 23, 2020

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, however, did not say if the Nigerian woman, believed to be a native of Oyo State, has been rescued.

The Lebanese, who offered to sell the Nigerian domestic worker had posted on his Facebook page in Arabic language calling the attention of buyers but was exposed when a lady who understands Arabic translated his post to readers.

He wrote "Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She's 30 years old, she's very active and very clean. Price: $1000,"

Although Wael Jerro's account could not be found, the Facebook marketplace Jerro tagged in his post - Buy & Sell In Lebanon (Original) الأصلي - still appeared on the social media platform.

Calls to the phone number listed on the Facebook page were not returned. But the operators of the page said it is only to facilitate buying and selling between interested parties and are not responsible for what is posted on the page.

Vanguard Nigeria News