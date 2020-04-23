Gambia: Ambassador-At-Large Bootes Extends Largesse to Mofa

The Gambia's Ambassador-at-large in Wales, the United Kingdom, His Excellency Vincent Bootes, on Wednesday 22 April 2020 presented essential food items to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.

The donation was meant for distribution among junior staff of the Ministry. The donation consisted of 25kg bags of rice, 25kg bags of sugar and 5 litres 50 gallons of vegetable oil which was handed over to the Ministry by Ms. Fatima Sillah on behalf of the Ambassador-at-large.

Receiving the donated items on behalf of the Ministry, the Director of European Division, Mr. Ebrima Mboob, thanked Ambassador Vincent Bootes through her Liaison Officer, Ms. Fatima Sillah for the gesture. He said the gift is timely and will be beneficial to junior staff of the Ministry as the holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching.

Director Mboob noted that motivating employees, especially junior ranks certainly contribute towards effective service delivery. He therefore assured the donor that the items would be delivered to the intended beneficiaries.

Presenting the food items to the Ministry, Fatima Sillah, Liaison Officer to the Ambassador-at-large said the items are meant to compliment the Ministry's efforts to help the employees, especially junior staffs such as cleaners, drivers and securities in this situation of coronavirus pandemic.

She expressed that the Ambassador is very pleased to continue contribute his own quota to support the Gambian government to support The Gambia people in this difficult times.

Speaking at the occasion, the Communications Officer Saikou Ceesay, said in view of the current crisis, it is important for all to stand together and fight covid-19, noting that it is only possible when the weak ones are supported and cared for.

Issued by Foreign Ministry's Comm. Unit, Yunus S. Saliu also contributed to this story.