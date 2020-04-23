Gambia: Ambassador-At-Large Bootes Extends Largesse to Mofa

23 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia's Ambassador-at-large in Wales, the United Kingdom, His Excellency Vincent Bootes, on Wednesday 22 April 2020 presented essential food items to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.

The donation was meant for distribution among junior staff of the Ministry. The donation consisted of 25kg bags of rice, 25kg bags of sugar and 5 litres 50 gallons of vegetable oil which was handed over to the Ministry by Ms. Fatima Sillah on behalf of the Ambassador-at-large.

Receiving the donated items on behalf of the Ministry, the Director of European Division, Mr. Ebrima Mboob, thanked Ambassador Vincent Bootes through her Liaison Officer, Ms. Fatima Sillah for the gesture. He said the gift is timely and will be beneficial to junior staff of the Ministry as the holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching.

Director Mboob noted that motivating employees, especially junior ranks certainly contribute towards effective service delivery. He therefore assured the donor that the items would be delivered to the intended beneficiaries.

Presenting the food items to the Ministry, Fatima Sillah, Liaison Officer to the Ambassador-at-large said the items are meant to compliment the Ministry's efforts to help the employees, especially junior staffs such as cleaners, drivers and securities in this situation of coronavirus pandemic.

She expressed that the Ambassador is very pleased to continue contribute his own quota to support the Gambian government to support The Gambia people in this difficult times.

Speaking at the occasion, the Communications Officer Saikou Ceesay, said in view of the current crisis, it is important for all to stand together and fight covid-19, noting that it is only possible when the weak ones are supported and cared for.

Issued by Foreign Ministry's Comm. Unit, Yunus S. Saliu also contributed to this story.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.