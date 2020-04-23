Gambia: Tech World Donates Bags of Rice to Communities Amid COVID-19

Tech World, one of the leading petrol stations in the country over the weekend made a donation of 100 bags of rice to the communities of Sanyang and Gunjur as its contributions to complement feeding difficulties of needy families amid coronavirus pandemic.

The presentation of bags of rice in both villages of Gunjur and Sanyang, according to the management of the fuel station, is part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

They said that the action was meant to complement poor families staying at home following government's proclamation of state of public emergency amid the pandemic.

Speaking at the presentation, Dodou Touray, operations manager of the company, said the presentation of 100 bags of rice to various vulnerable families in these two communities is designed to assist needy families to cope in these unprecedented circumstances.

"This is one of our corporate social responsibilities as a company to give back to the needy people."

We know how hard it is for the needy families. we established our businesses in considering the economic hardship caused by the pandemic and that is why we consider giving back in the way of providing 100 bags of rice to various needy households," he said.

In his remarks, the alkalo of Gunjur, Ba Gekki Darboe, thanked the petrol station company for extending benevolence to needy during this pandemic. He stated that most households are already facing difficulties in feeding their families due to financial crisis caused by the outbreak of the virus.

"We want to show our appreciations to the company as a community. This is never a small assistance. Anything that makes the life of a person comfortable creates both social and economic impact of an individual," he stated.

In a similar presentation at Sanyang, the village alkalo Karamo Saidy, applauded the company for considering needy families during this difficult period by providing the basic, essential food commodity.

."Our prayers will still continue for the progress of the petrol company because assisting people in the form of feeding during the time of economic difficulties, (covid-19 in this case) will help to reduce economic burden of vulnerable families," he said.

The Gambia government last month made a proclamation on the state of public emergency with series of restrictions as measures to prevent further spread of covid-19 pandemic. These measures include avoidance of public gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.