Gambia: Health Ministry - 4 COVID-19 Patients to Be Discharged

After having confirmed a total number of 10 positive cases of coronavirus in the country, the Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Mustapha Bittaye yesterday in a press briefing disclosed that four-patients have been treated, recovered and set for discharge.

After a cumulative of six-patients gained their normal health and free from covid-19, Gambia is now left with only three active cases.

Dr. Bittaye stated that six-laboratory reports received and all tested negative for covid-19.

"Of these results, four are repeated tests of the active cases."