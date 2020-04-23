Gambia: Health Ministry - 4 COVID-19 Patients to Be Discharged

23 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

After having confirmed a total number of 10 positive cases of coronavirus in the country, the Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Mustapha Bittaye yesterday in a press briefing disclosed that four-patients have been treated, recovered and set for discharge.

After a cumulative of six-patients gained their normal health and free from covid-19, Gambia is now left with only three active cases.

Dr. Bittaye stated that six-laboratory reports received and all tested negative for covid-19.

"Of these results, four are repeated tests of the active cases."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Here's Why Africa Remains a Dumping Ground For Used Clothing
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.