State House, Banjul, April 22, 2020 - President Adama Barrow will participate in a video conference of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government Summit, Thursday, 23rd April 2020 at 10:00 a.m., a dispatch from State House states.

The conference will be chaired by the President of the Republic of Niger, who doubles as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The Summit will center on the Situation and Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID- 19) on the ECOWAS Region.