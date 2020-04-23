Sudan: Prime Minister Eulogizes Dr. Mansour Khalid

23 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk eulogized, Thursday, the Sudanese writer, politician, diplomat , thinker and historian Dr. Mansour Khalid , who passed away late Wednesday evening in Khartoum.

The Prime Minister said in a press statement issued, Thursday, that the late, Khali , throughout his life, pre-occupied by practical and theoretical issues, adding that he took outstanding political and diplomatic posts in Sudan and regional and international organizations.

"Dr. Khalid also presented intellectual and political inheritance which will remain for long time in the Sudanese political history" the statement stressed.

