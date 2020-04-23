Somalia: Reprieve As FGs Allows Friday Payers in Mosques, Announces Guidelines During Friday Prayers

23 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The federal government of Somalia has given fresh guidelines to be followed in prayers during the Friday prayers.

The announcement was made after intense lobbying by religious leaders who had pleaded with the government not to close mosques.

The ministry of religious affairs and endowment has implemented restrictions on mosques, but now the government has decided that people will be allowed to pray at mosques under tough conditions.

People praying at mosques will be practising 2 meters distance and will have to cover their mouth and nose with masks, ablution and toilets will not be under service.

The ministry also stated people who are COVID-19 positive to pray at their homes, this comes one day before the holy month of Ramadan.

