South Africa: Where Lockdown Meets Crackdown - Government Action Is a Velvet Glove Slipped Onto an Iron Fist

22 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Richard Poplak

I witnessed Red Ants work a man over with a crowbar. An elderly man was shot point-blank in the neck by the cops, the rubber bullet lodging in the flesh above his collar. Red Ants destroyed another man's house, took his phone, his stove, his furniture. They showed him no paperwork. There was no explanation. Why would they need to explain anything, anyway?

On a stretch of asphalt leading to a koppie darkened by afternoon cloud, four JMPD officers fire rubber bullets into a useless patch of veld. The fusillade lands a safe distance from a gaggle of stone-throwing young men, whose missiles terminate in the same desultory DMZ. This ancient South African ritual is consecrated by a Nyala roaring into a peri-urban settlement on the fringes of Ennerdale, southern Johannesburg. After the stone throwers have scattered, the remaining cops bark jokes from the loudhailer mounted to a water cannon.

On this side of the highway: Lakeview. (The lake is more of a pond, and there is no view.) On that side: Kokotela. (Meaning "hammering", of which there is none.) In the middle, a miserable barricade of palm fronds and smouldering tyres, resulting in a long, tired traffic jam of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

