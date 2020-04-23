West Africa: Liberia in lockdown: The impact on girls' education

Following a spike in cases of COVID-19 in Liberia, the government has recently announced a 60-day state of emergency, effectively locking down the country with the aim of helping healthcare workers locate sick people and respond to cases of coronavirus promptly.

Schools across the country have already been closed for over a month, disrupting children’s education, particularly girls who already face increased challenges accessing education due to cultural and traditional beliefs. Many girls are now afraid that the virus will bring a halt to their hopes and dreams – just as it did in 2014 during the Ebola crisis.