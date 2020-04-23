Kenya: Kemri Uses Biotech to Monitor Coronavirus

Kenya has joined the global race to trace Covid-19 with genomics.

The Ministry of Health is expected to receive results from the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri), which has analysed 28 sets of genomes. Genome sequencing is the process of determining the 'fingerprint' of an organism.

The variations captured in these genomes, when compared to others sampled elsewhere, provide a fingerprint that might be associated with a particular virus and, by extension, a patient with a particular cluster of transmission.

The first use of this kind of fingerprinting, scientifically known as genomic epidemiology, was to trace the source of anthrax used in the 2001 anthrax letter attacks in the US.

In South Africa, similar techniques were used to identify the source of a 2017-2018 listeriosis outbreak.

SLOW MUTATION

Sequence data are essential to design and evaluate diagnostic tests, to track and trace the ongoing outbreak, and to identify potential intervention options.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, labs around the world have been generating viral genome sequence data that have been scrutinised by pools of researchers.

This has enhanced understanding of the new disease and development of diagnostic kits, drugs, and vaccines.

Usually, viruses, like all pathogens, undergo minor changes over the course of a pandemic, and sequencing helps keep track of these changes, as Kemri research and development director Sam Kariuki explained.

"No significant changes on this virus have been observed," he said. The first two Sars-CoV-2 virus sequences in Africa were published by ACEGID in Ede, Nigeria, and INRB in Kinshasa, DR Congo, in early March. The two labs have played significant roles in Ebola research.

In a column published by The Conversation Africa, bioinformatician Niema Moshiri says current results indicate that the Sars-CoV-2 virus appears to be mutating slower than the seasonal flu, which may allow scientists to develop a vaccine.

DEVELOPING VACCINES

Two weeks after cases of a strange pneumonia-like sickness was reported in Wuhan, China, scientists did the first genome sequencing of the virus.

Within a week, they had done five genome sequences of the novel coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2. Since then over 10,000 genome sequences have been done.

"Genetic sequencing decodes the exact information that makes up any living thing. The genes tell us what makes an organism unique. Based on this, one can design diagnostic tests that identify the virus and make antiviral drugs and vaccines," Prof Thumbi Ndung'u South Africa-based HIV researcher.

Genome sequencing involves revealing the order of bases present in the entire genome of an organism. One such pool is the GISAID's Sars-CoV-2 genome sequence database.

GISAID is a German-based public-private partnership that provides public access to the most complete collection of genetic sequence data of influenza viruses and related clinical and epidemiological data through its database.

These genome sequences are vital for tracking how the virus mutates over time as it spreads and for the development of diagnostic tests and vaccines.

In South Africa, the National Bioinformatics Institute (SANBI) collaborated with the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) to produce the first Sars-CoV-2 viral genome collected in South Africa.

Soon after this, the Kwazulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP) published five further genomes.

Worldwide, genomic surveillance techniques are proving useful in tracking the spread of Covid-19 and South Africa is well-positioned to adopt them within its public health system response.