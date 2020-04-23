South Sudan: WHO Prepositions Supplies to Speed-Up Testing of Suspected COVID-19 Cases in South Sudan

23 April 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

WHO prepositions supplies to speed-up testing of suspected COVID-19 cases in South Sudan

In a bid to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the country, WHO in support of the Ministry of Health prepositioned COVID-19 supplies as part of the national COVID-19 preparedness and response plan to twenty different locations including Juba to collect samples, package and transport for testing in Juba.

The supplies delivered include 590 viral transport medium and personal protective equipment for sample collection from Aweil, Wau, Kuajok, Abyei, Rumbek, Yirol, Bentiu, Malakal, Maban, Renk, Bor, Torit, Kapoeta, Nimule, Yei, Kajokeji, Yambio, Tambura, Maridi and Juba, where suspected cases have been reported and followed up.

"WHO will work closely with the leadership of the Ministry of Health and partners to ensure a coordinated and impactful response to fight the coronavirus pandemic", said Dr Olu Olushayo, WHO Representative for South Sudan. "It is extremely important to scale up our response efforts to save lives and leave no one behind".

These supplies are vital for testing suspected cases who meet Influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory illness case definition, patients with unusual pneumonias, travelers crossing the border from areas with community transmission of COVID-19, contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases who are symptomatic, and cases that meet the definition of the virus.

As of 21 April 2020, a total of 267 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 of which four confirmed cases are under follow up.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge, which means that societies across the country should share this responsibility and unite to face the pandemic together.

The COVID-19 response is funded by the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund, the People's Republic of China, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and EU Humanitarian Aid.

Read the original article on WHO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Helping to Shape Uganda's Future Using Humanities & Technology

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.