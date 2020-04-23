Kenya: Mombasa Records Highest Single-Day COVID-19 Cases at 12 as National Tally Hits 320

Nairobi — Mombasa Thursday registered the highest single-day increase in coronavirus infections at twelve out of seventeen cases reported in 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health said a total of 668 samples had been tested out of which 478 were taken from Nairobi.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi however said during a routine news conference six patients had recovered from the virus bringing the total number of those who have recovered from the virus to eighty-nine.

