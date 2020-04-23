Liberia: CARE Welcomes Dr. Moniba to Its Global Leaders Network Board

Monrovia — Clarence K. Moniba, Ph.D, was named CARE Global Leaders Network newest Board member on Tuesday, April 21 - via a global virtual conference that included current U.S. Senator Chris Coons, former U.S. Representative Jim Moran, and an estimated 150 participants joining from over 40 countries. CARE is a major international humanitarian agency for emergency relief and development projects, as well as one of the largest organizations, focused on fighting global poverty.

The U.S. based NGO was established in 1945 and presently operates in over 90 countries around the world with development programs in agriculture, education, health and small-scale entrepreneurial activity such as village savings and loans - all key actions to diminish poverty.

Dr. Moniba will play a vital role in future discussions to expand CARE's philanthropic reach across the African continent. "There's no doubt Clarence will be a valuable addition to the board and organization", said Michelle Nunn, CARE's President and CEO during the introduction.

On the Board, Dr. Moniba sits within a distinguished global community that includes five former U.S. Ambassadors, a U.S. Army General, several Chief Executive Officers of Fortune 500 Companies and other high-profile individuals.During his opening statement, Dr. Moniba shared "I'm extremely glad and humbled to be a part of this network, and I hope to bring my experience and expertise to help further our missions". The dialogue continued to an open discussion on lessons learned from the Ebola outbreak, followed by a sharing session on current and potential emergency responses surrounding the COVID19 crisis.

Dr. Moniba's bio includes serving as Liberia's Minister of State without Portfolio and Head of the President's Delivery Unit during the Sirleaf Administration. He obtained a Doctorate in Rhetoric and Professional Communications and two Master degrees in Government and Public Administration. His previous roles also consist of working with the African Development Bank's High-Level Panel on Post Conflict & Fragile States, as well as the United Nations Post-2015 Development Agenda.