Nigeria: COVID-19 - Senator Urges FG to Assist Kano With Additional Testing Facilities, Funds

Following a spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in Kano State, the senator representing Kano North, Sen. Barau Jibrin, has called on the federal government to assist the state with funds, equipment and additional testing facilities.

The lawmaker in a statement issued on Thursday, said the federal government should not wait until the virus spreads beyond the capability of the state before intervening.

According to statistics available, Kano is presently the third highest state with Covid-19 cases in the country after Lagos and Abuja.

Jibrin stated: "The Covid-19 pandemic is such that no state government can effectively deal with it alone without the assistance of federal government no matter how rich and developed such sub-national could be. President Muhammadu Buhari should please help to urgently assist Kano State at this point in time"

The lawmaker cited the federal government's involvement and assistance to Lagos state by throwing its weight and resources behind the state because of its strategic location and importance to the country.

Jibrin noted that if not because of the current lockdown, he would have raised a motion to the effect on the floor of the upper chamber of the National Assembly, adding that with the alarming rate of the spread of Covid-19 in the state, there was need for the federal government to help Kano state.

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state for his administration's proactive steps taken to combat the pandemic as attested to by the Director-General of the Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).