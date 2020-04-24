Nigeria Records 108 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 1000

24 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

Nigeria has recorded 108 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the country to 981.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, disclosed this in a post on its official twitter handle on Thursday night.

Lagos had the highest with 78 new cases while the Federal Capital Territory followed with 14.

The two cities have intensified community testing for the coronavirus in the past few days.

Ogun had five, Gombe recorded four while Borno and Akwa Ibom confirmed three and two new cases respectively. Kwara and Plateau had one each.

"As at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197 Deaths: 31," NCDC stated in the post.

108 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

78 in Lagos

14 in FCT

5 in Ogun

4 in Gombe

3 Borno

2 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Kwara

1 in Plateau

As at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 197

Deaths: 31#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/cq7STlnHGJ

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 23, 2020

As at 11:30 pm 23rd April, cases by state:

Lagos-582

FCT-133

Kano-73

Ogun-29

Katsina-21

Osun-20

Oyo-17

Edo-17

Borno-12

Kwara-11

Akwa Ibom-11

Kaduna-9

Gombe-9

Bauchi-8

Delta-6

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Sokoto-1

Adamawa-1

Plateau-1

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 23, 2020

Following the continuous rise in the COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, the 36 state governor have agreed to enforce a 14-day lockdown to halt the spread of the disease.

The 14-day lockdown extension order by President Muhammadu Buharii n the FCT, Lagos and Ogun will end at the weekend, making it four weeks of lockdown.

Analysts are envisaging an extension to the lockdown as random testing was still very low following the spread of the virus to the community level.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved.

