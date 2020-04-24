Nigeria: Coronavirus - Akwa Ibom Govt Building New 300-Bed Isolation Centre

The Akwa Ibom state government is building a new isolation centre to add to the existing two isolation centres in the state because of the novel coronavirus.

There are nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Akwa Ibom as of April 22.

The new centre, located at the General Hospital, Ituk Mbang, Uruan Local Government Area, would have space for 300 beds, a doctor quarters, laboratory, and administrative offices when completed.

The Akwa Ibom government is speeding up with construction work so as to get the centre ready soon. Governor Udom Emmanuel, accompanied by other top officials of the Akwa Ibom state government, visited the construction site on April 20, and was said to be satisfied with the pace of work.

"Nobody would have thought that we would need a 300-bed isolation centre, but circumstances have forced us to build it, that is what we just went to inspect today," the Commissioner for Information in Akwa Ibom state, Charles Udoh, told PREMIUM TIMES, Monday, on their way back from the project site.

"No one was prepared for this situation. From China, to Europe, and to the United States, what everyone is doing is that you learn as the situation evolves, you adjust as the situation evolves," Mr Udoh said.

"One thing I would want to continuously say is that we need to look at this thing beyond individuals, beyond political lines, beyond religious lines. We need to look at this thing as something that concerns every one of us; it could be anyone the next minute. No one has complete knowledge of this thing, nobody was prepared for this. That is why I am on the street, from morning till night I am on the street because we have a responsibility.

"Along the line we will make mistakes. Along the line, we will take decisions that people don't quite understand. What we expect is that when people look at all that (we have done), they should say 'look, this decision, these guys took it in good faith'. If you don't understand, ask questions, ask for clarification so that together we can win this fight."

The other two isolation centres are at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Ikot Ekpene, and Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo.