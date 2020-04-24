Nigeria: Coronavirus - NNPC, IPPG Donate Six Ambulances to South-West States

Mr Sanwo-Olu received the ambulances on behalf of the south-west governors. Photo Credit: Lagos governor's Twitter handle)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) have donated six ambulances to South-west states towards the fight against coronavirus.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, announced on Thursday that he received the donation on behalf of the states.

"Today, on behalf of the South-west states, I took delivery of six ambulances, respiratory masks, PPEs and other safety equipment donated by the @NNPCgroup and Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) to support our efforts to combat #COVID19 in the states.

"On behalf of the other SW Governors of Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun state, I also commend the donors for this gesture as we again restate our commitment to work with all partners and the Federal Government to end this scourge as quickly as possible in our country," he wrote.

The federal government and state governments have received numerous donations from international bodies, groups, corporations, individuals and religious bodies in the fight of coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Flour Mills of Nigeria Group (FMN Group) donated ventilators and other personal protective equipment worth $1.5 million to the Federal government.

The group said the donation is to reduce the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the government and also contribute to the fast taming of the infection.

The United Nations also donated 10,000 test kits, 15 oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment (PPE), IEHK/PEP kits, vaccines, and other health supplies to the Nigerian government towards the fight against COVID-19.