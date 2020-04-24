Nigeria: Coronavirus - NNPC, IPPG Donate Six Ambulances to South-West States

23 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

Mr Sanwo-Olu received the ambulances on behalf of the south-west governors. Photo Credit: Lagos governor's Twitter handle)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) have donated six ambulances to South-west states towards the fight against coronavirus.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, announced on Thursday that he received the donation on behalf of the states.

"Today, on behalf of the South-west states, I took delivery of six ambulances, respiratory masks, PPEs and other safety equipment donated by the @NNPCgroup and Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) to support our efforts to combat #COVID19 in the states.

"On behalf of the other SW Governors of Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun state, I also commend the donors for this gesture as we again restate our commitment to work with all partners and the Federal Government to end this scourge as quickly as possible in our country," he wrote.

The federal government and state governments have received numerous donations from international bodies, groups, corporations, individuals and religious bodies in the fight of coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Flour Mills of Nigeria Group (FMN Group) donated ventilators and other personal protective equipment worth $1.5 million to the Federal government.

The group said the donation is to reduce the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the government and also contribute to the fast taming of the infection.

The United Nations also donated 10,000 test kits, 15 oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment (PPE), IEHK/PEP kits, vaccines, and other health supplies to the Nigerian government towards the fight against COVID-19.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.