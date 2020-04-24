Nigeria: Ekiti to Inject Money Into Agriculture to Prevent Food Scarcity Post COVID-19

23 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunje

The Ekiti State Government has promised to inject more money into the agriculture sector to prevent scarcity of food in the state after the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was part of the decisions taken at the Ekiti Executive Council virtual meeting held Thursday in Ado Ekiti.

The state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who chaired the meeting, allayed the fears that there may be post disease famine in the state, saying several steps have been taken so far towards boosting agriculture in the state.

"We promise to do more to support the farmers with inputs and necessary access to agricultural loans, as well as attract further big private sector players into the agricultural sector of the state," he said.

The council approved the transmission of the draft bill seeking to amend the name of the College of Agriculture and Technology Isan-Ekiti, to Ekiti State College of Agriculture and Technology Isan-Ekiti via the Ekiti State College of Agriculture and Technology Isan-Ekiti Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to the state House of Assembly for passage.

"The essence of the bill being to clarify the status of the school in the state," he said.

The council commended the efforts of Governor Fayemi, his wife, Bisi and members of the state COVID-19 Taskforce, for their efforts to combat the Covid-19 scourge, and the seamless running of the food bank, tasked with the distribution of palliatives to the vulnerable and needy in the state.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic in Ekiti State, the management of Ekiti State University has donated some materials to the state government.

The materials, which included hand sanitizers, masks and liquid soap were produced by the university at a cost of over N3 million, using local materials.

Presenting the materials, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, said the gesture was to complement the efforts of the state government in combating the pandemic.

He commended the proactive measures put in place by Fayemi, which reduced the incidence of the pandemic to the barest minimum in the state.

Olanipekun also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the committee put in place by the state government so far.

Read the original article on This Day.

