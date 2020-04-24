Kenya: Search for Chesogon Bodies Called Off as Nyanza Battles Rising Lake

The agony of failing to find loved ones for over five days on Thursday took a heavy toll on residents of disaster-hit Chesogon.

The government called off the search for bodies, saying it was impossible to retrieve any more of them from the debris owing to huge boulders and mounds of soil that had buried them.

A night of heavy rains last Saturday saw mud, rock and sludge dislodged from Kipchumwa Hills and deposited downhill, where residents of Chesogon town slept unaware of the unfolding tragedy.

The mudslide hit the town with such force that entire structures, and those in them, were swept away, leaving death and desolation in the disaster's wake.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya laid wreaths on the banks of Chesegon River to mark the end of the search.

He said 17 people were missing although the residents insisted they were 23. Mr Natembeya said they had retrieved 18 bodies since Sunday when the search began.

Mr Natembeya was joined by Rift Valley Police commander Marcus Ochola and KDF General Officer Commanding Western Command, Major General officer Joseph Kivunzi in laying the flowers.

"The laying of wreaths symbolises the end of the search and rescue exercise which began on Saturday. The government is sending condolences to the families," said Mr Natembeya, who has been coordinating the search and rescue efforts and distribution of food to survivors.

BATTLING STARVATION

The residents have been battling starvation as most of them are yet to receive food aid. Officials said they were still in the process of verifying beneficiaries following claims that imposters had infiltrated camps set up in schools and churches in the area.

Local leaders appealed for urgent humanitarian support for displaced families. Over 1,000 people were yesterday camped at Wewo Primary School and the nearby AIC church.

Another 4,000 were sheltered at Sambalat Primary School. Collins Rutto from Kokiso said his brother Paul Suter, 25, was still missing.

"He rushed out to check what was happening only to be swept downhill. Luckily, his wife and child managed to escape but it is tough knowing I may never see him again," he told the Nation at Wewo Primary where he was registering with the Kenya Red Cross.

Francis Kipkura said his brother-in-law Elkana Toroitich was nowhere to be found.

Susan Suter said her niece, Chelimo Korir was yet to be found despite frantic search efforts led by the KDF.

"We are just hoping that she is safe and sound," she said.

The displaced said they were yet to get any food, four days after the tragedy and lacked beddings.

The chairman of the group, Mr Francis Murkomen, said the camps were crowded and chances of an outbreak of Covid-19.

LAKE VICTORIA

Meanwhile, Nyanza residents have raised concerns over the rising levels of Lake Victoria. Residential and commercial properties on the shoreline have been submerged.

In Kisumu, the lake's waters have risen about 7 metres beyond the shoreline at Milimani Beach Resort in Dunga Beach. The perimeter wall at the facility has been breached.

Resort Manager Robert Adungo said the hotel had a floating restaurant but, due to the heavy tides, it has become too dangerous to access. Eco Lodge Resort Director Biki Kangwana said they have been forced to shut down the hotel because the cottages were flooded.

In some areas, residents have been advised to relocate while beach-front businesses are grappling with constant flooding, with parts of their premises abandoned or closed off to clients.

A spot check by the Nation established that the surge in Lake Victoria water has also affected operations at Dunga Beach and Hippo Point. The rise in the water level has been attributed to torrential rain that has been pounding the country for several months.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Assistant Director for Fresh Water Systems Research at the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Institute (KMFRI), Dr Christopher Aura, attributed the unpredictable flooding to climate change.

he highest rise in lake levels was witnessed in 1964 when the water rose by over 2.5 metres reaching a maximum level of 1134.27 meters above mean sea level. In Kericho, a Class Eight pupil is among the four children who were killed in mudslides and floods this week.

The 16-year-old, Jackline Cherotich, slipped and fell into Rwandet River on Monday while crossing with two of her friends who survived and raised an alarm. The river flows through Kapsole and Chemunyala villages in Kunyak ward.

The body of the Kotetni Primary School pupil was retrieved from the river some two kilometres downstream from where she fell, having been trapped and covered by debris the next day. She was buried on Wednesday after a funeral service at Kapsale Primary School.

Governor Paul Chepkwony and area MP Hillary Koskei donated foodstuff and clothes to the affected families. Residents have been forced to seek shelter in local schools which are currently closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Reporting by Jeremiah Kiplang'at, Oscar Kakai, Elizabeth Ojina and Vitalis Kimutai