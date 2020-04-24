Nigeria: My Father Reset My Brain With Beating, When I Wanted to Drop Out of School - Yul Edochie

Nollywood hunk, Yul Edochie, has said his father reset his brain with beating when he wanted to drop out of school at Junior Secondary School, JSS, II.

Yul's father is the no-nonsense disciplinarian Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie, popularly called Okonkwo.

Yul Edochie's tweet of the incident set off humorous reactions from his followers. He responded to some on the tweet that has got over 8,000 retweets and more than 31,000 likes.

While some Twitter users praised Pete Edochie for using rod to correct his child's fantasy, others were against beating a child. But many were funny.

Yul Edochie had tweeted: "In JS2, I told my father I didn't want to go to school anymore. That he should open an electrical shop for me.

"He said ok. He invited me to his room, locked the door and pulled out his belt. He gave me a beating that reset my brain to factory setting.

"Look at me today. Thank you Dad!"

Then the reactions started pouring in.

@AyoBankole wondered: "See this man went to tell Pete Edochie that he doesn't want to go to school. Not RMD o, Papa Okonkwo! Pete Edochie wey kill Ikemefuna?"

@femii_dapson was in shock: "You get mind ooo. I can't even change the channel if Pete Edochie is on TV."

@JustinUg_ practically screamed: "Do you understand the courage, mind, effrontery, the ambition, the critical thinking, empathy and sympathy it'll take for you to stand in front of Pete Edochie and say to him you want to drop out?

"Lmfaooo? The gods must be shaking! Ah!"

@UgwunnaEjikem: "Yul Edochie said as a boy, he told his father he didn't wanna go to school anymore.

"I don't care about the rest of the gist. But teenage Yul must have had balls of steel to boldly tell Pete that.

"I can't even talk to Pete Edochie anyhow from behind my TV screen."

Replying to Edochie's tweet, @The Igbo Wolf said: "It's not strange for a 14-year-old, who schooled in the East to want to open a shop.

"There are other ways to have spoken or distracted you from that two seconds dream. Because as kids we all had these thoughts and can be nudged the in the right direction without beating."

@Leo replied @Igbo Wolf: "Pete did so because he sees his son doing greater things in the future.

"And why won't he flog electrician shop out if his head, since he could afford his son's education?"

@MelVIN replied Don: What if beating him didn't work?"

However, @Don Don added his voice. "This is actually true. But a father made a decision to use and shape his child, which he's now proud of now, you're advising he should have tried other means. What if nothing else was gonna work?"

For @Joel Amartey replying The Igbo Wolf: "Every parent knows what's best for their kids. You guys sit here and are telling people here how they should raise their kids."

@Eziechina chibuike response: "Whichever way it was done, the point is that his father found a way to set his future right. The end justifies the means."

Others used the opportunity to eulogise Pete Edochie for his use of African proverbs.

Gbemi Denis, replying to Yul's post, wrote: "Give us one proverb he told you that day before or after the beating. I mean, we are talking about Pete Edochie here nah."

@Cole_Mayor replied Denis and Yul: "A child can play with the mother's breast, but not the father's testicles. Now lie down!"

@Andrew Whenton's post: "When one's goat gets missing, the aroma of the neighbour's soup becomes suspicious."

Other tweets about the beating Yul Edochie got from his father: "I can imagine your father saying something like 'if a log of wood falls inside the river and stay long enough there, it starts thinking of itself as a crocodile.

"I am the head of this house and you will do what I want, which is you return to school or get sacrificed to Amadioha."

"When you come out from the room after the flogging and your mom sees you and shouts "Chi'm ooooh... " your dad: Quiet woman... lions don't give birth to goats, and every son takes after his father."

Vanguard