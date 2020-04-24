Malawi: Plan Malawi Donates Protective Equipment for COVID-19 Response

Plan International Malawi - an organization that advances children's rights and equality for girls - on Thursday afternoon donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth US$130,000 (approximately MK97, 500, 000) to enhance Malawi Government's response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The latest donation is part of the US$2 million package the organization has set aside in responding to the pandemic in districts and areas it is implementing its projects.

Plan International Malawi Country Director, Phoebe Kasoga, said her organization has procured a substantial amount of PPEs to be distributed in 10 districts across the country.

"We have been reading in the media that nurses are staging a sit-in because they don't have PPEs. So, what we have done is to raise funding and find somebody to supply. In fact, it has been hard to get someone who can supply the whole range of these. So, we will support Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Chitipa, Mulanje, Kasungu, among others," she said.

She said the donated equipment will mainly go to health facilities where the organization is implementing its various interventions.

Kasoga has since assured that the organization will continue raising funds for the cause.

Deputy Director of Clinical Services in the Ministry of Health and Population, Janet Guta, said government values the technical support Plan International Malawi has been providing since the State of Disaster was announced in March 2020.

Guta disclosed that, so far, Plan International Malawi has been the regular donor and a trusted partner in the COVID-19 response.

"As government, we are very grateful and I would like to assure them that we will use the donation on intended purposes," she said.

