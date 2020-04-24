Malawi Muslims to Observe Ramadan From Homes Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

23 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) spokesperson Dinala Chabulika has disclosed that this year's month of Ramadan will be tough comparing to previous years as the outbreak of Covid-19 will have a significant impact on the observance of holy month of fasting.

Muslim faithful praying

Chabulika said his while announcing that Muslims in the country will observe the Holy Month of Ramadan at their respective homes as a precautionary measure against the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramadan, which marks the month of the Islamic calendar's lunar cycle in which the Koran was said to be revealed, is a period of fasting, charity, prayer, and engagement with the community.

Ramadan traditionally begins with the sighting of the crescent moon which is expected to happen this evening.

Having suspended religious gatherings, Chabulika has since urged all Muslims to observe fasting during the month as they normally do every year.

He has however admitted that Muslims will be prone to various temptations.

"People have the choice to either pray with their family at home or join a virtual prayer online," said Chabulika.

He reminded that Ramadan is a period of reflection and contemplation.

Most Muslims fast between dawn and sunset as part of the devotion to their faith during Ramadan.

Not all Muslims must fast as children, pregnant women, and those who are elderly or unwell are often exempt on health grounds.

Those with symptoms of coronavirus are also not required to complete a fast, but are asked to make up the days later if possible.

Traditionally, Muslims eat a meal before dawn (suhoor), and after sunset (iftar).

Iftar meals are often large community gatherings, but will now need to be practised within single family units in their homes.

Another important aspect of Ramadan is charitable contributions.

