Algeria: Bank of Algeria Governor Calls for Stronger Cooperation to Fight COVID-19 Crisis

Algiers — Governor of the Bank of Algeria (BA) Aïmene Benabderrahmane, called for strengthening regional collaboration to counter the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic that has invaded the whole world.

Addressing a videoconference meeting of the Ministers of Finance and Governors of the MENAP region (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan) with the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the governor highlighted the major challenges facing the region in the post-crisis period, according to a BA statement.