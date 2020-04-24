Algeria: Bank of Algeria Governor Calls for Stronger Cooperation to Fight COVID-19 Crisis

23 April 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Governor of the Bank of Algeria (BA) Aïmene Benabderrahmane, called for strengthening regional collaboration to counter the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic that has invaded the whole world.

Addressing a videoconference meeting of the Ministers of Finance and Governors of the MENAP region (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan) with the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the governor highlighted the major challenges facing the region in the post-crisis period, according to a BA statement.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.