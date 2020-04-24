Mauritius: COVID-19 - Police Issue More Than 8 000 Fines to Lockdown Rule Breakers

23 April 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A total of 8 304 fines for alleged breaches of Covid-19 lockdown laws were issued since the unprecedented emergency measures were announced on March 23 to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 in the country. However, despite the curfew measures and the Police Force's best efforts, it has been observed that many people have refused to follow instructions. Consequently, the Police Force will reinforce and reorganise its patrol operations and be stringent against the non-compliance of curfew order.

In a televised broadcast, this evening, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mr. Krishna Jhugroo, stressed that 70 checkpoints will be set up in strategic locations across the country to deal with individuals not adhering by the curfew order. Moreover, the number of patrols by the Special Mobile Force, the Special Support Unit and the National Coast Guard will also be increased. In addition, he stated that the CCTV cameras of the Safe City Project will be used to ensure that citizens are complying with the lockdown measure.

DCP Jhugroo also recalled that a fine of Rs 500 is applied for non-compliance with the curfew order and may also lead to a six months imprisonment. It is also considered as an offence which will appear on the certificate of character of any offender. He again appealed to the population be more disciplined and responsible as well as to abide by the curfew order.

Covid-19 situation report:

Two new cases registered in the last 24 hours

266 successfully treated patients

331 positive cases

53 active cases (3 patients left for treatment abroad)

16 passengers under quarantine

Nine Covid-19 related deaths

Total number of tests carried out as at date stands at 12 835

