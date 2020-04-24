Malawi: Blantyre City Council Shot in the Arm With COVID-19 Protective Items

23 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Several organizations from Blantyre have donated tap buckets to Blantyre City Council to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Ausa Kamanga presenting the bucket Amanda Manyozo presenting a bucket to Blantyre City Assembly Dr Kanjunjunju Officials from Inspire Marketing Group, Ecoride, Afrimax Limited, League4change and Nest Foundation donated the items to Blantyre City Council

The items included 80 buckets, 40 tap buckets and small tap buckets, among others.

The organizations which came together to donate the items worth close to K300,000 Inspire Marketing Group, Ecoride, Afrimax Limited, League4change and Nest Foundation.

Inspire Marketing Group, marketing executive officer, Ausa Kamanga, speaking on behalf of the organizations'said the donation followed the appeal that the council made to stakeholders working in the City for them to support the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

Ausa said the organizations' would remain committed to supporting Blantyre City Council on issues of hygiene and clean environment.

"We felt compelled to take the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus head-on and we feel this donation will go a long way in preventing the spread of Coronavirus in Blantyre and the nation," said Kamanga.

Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Dr Emmanuel Kanjunjunju, who received the donation on behalf of the Council, hailed the organizations' for the donation, saying they would enhance hygiene at the facility in the wake of Covid-19.

Kanjunjunju said the buckets were timely as the councils needed them to be distributed to traditional authorities, markets and other busy places.

