Malawi: COVID-19 Patient Accuses Malawi Government of Faking His Illness

23 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

A suspected Covid-19 patient in Nkhotakota District has accused Malawi government through the Ministry of Health (MoH) of faking his illness.

The 26-year-old patient whom the Malawi government claimed he was

diagonised with the virus on April 11 2020 claim he has no any symptom of the virus.

"I feel that government has faked my illness for its own reasons. I have never fallen sick since they said I have the virus. I have suffered humiliation because of the fake Covid-19 results", the patient said in quotes reported by The Nation newspaper of April 23, 2020.

The father of the suspected patient told the daily that the family has been receiving death threat because of the virus.

"Some community members have been planing to torch my house. Life has become unbearable. We just want an independent expert to do his own test," he said.

The family further suspects the process government is undertaking while diagonising Coronavirus is questionable.

"They collected samples on April 10, promising that the results would be out by April 14. But we were surprised to see them coming the following day saying the results turned positive. This was contradicting their initial remarks. My son is okay and able to do his farm work. We just want to know about his alleged illness," said the father.

So far, the country has 33 registered cases of Covid-19 with five more cases confirmed in the Capital Lilongwe.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

