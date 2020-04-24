Rwanda Police Spokesperson Inspires #StayHome Rap Challenge Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

22 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Ange Iliza

A video posted on Twitter by Daniel Izere a.k.a Dany Beats has been trending on social media platforms. It is a short song crafted out of a recorded statement by Rwanda National Police Spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera, calling for people to stay home in a rap beat.

The tweet was calling for people involved in the music industry, rappers and anyone interested to record a 49-second video flowing with the beat.

Hi Fam, I want to introduce #gumamurugo rap challenge. It's easy, take a 49 seconds video of you freestyling on this beat https://t.co/uvOfSyT2mk I nominate @Mazimpakaprime and @kagced for now P.S you don't have to be a rapper to participate Let's have fun as we stay at home. pic.twitter.com/2x5ZXrMet7

- Dany Beats (@danybeatz) April 21, 2020

Izere, the 25-year-old music producer and songwriter, told The New Times that he saw CP Kabera's video trending and thought it could fit in a rap beat. People have already started joining the challenge on Instagram and TikTok.

Besides, the entertainment, the main goal of the challenge is to raise awareness, encouraging social distancing and staying at home.

Replying to what inspired the challenge, Dany said: "#GumamurugoRapChallenge is more than just having fun. I am a producer and I saw how music and entertainment enthusiasts have been affected by the lockdown. This is a way to create a platform for them."

The producer added that he will offer an opportunity to work with those who come up top in the challenge.

#GumumurugoRapChallenge is just a beginning, he explains, in the coming weeks, he will introduce Afrobeat challenge and much more after, for as long as the lockdown will still be in place.

#gumamurugo rap challenge complete https://t.co/z1I920R2cu pic.twitter.com/AizjIgUbBQ

- S I M B A ? (@Muco_Manzi) April 22, 2020

#Gumamurugo or #Stayhome was imposed by the government, on March 21st as a preventive measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown is expected to last until April 30th.

Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

