Mozambique: Number of Coronavirus Cases Rises to 41

Maputo — The number of people in Mozambique known to be infected with the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease has risen from 39 to 41, according to the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference on Wednesday, she said that, to date, 1,247 suspect cases have been tested, 84 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of these new cases, 82 tested negative, while the other two were found to be carrying the coronavirus.

Thus Mozambique's current Covid-19 statistics are: 41 confirmed cases (of whom eight have made a full recovery, and 33 are regarded as active) and no deaths.

The two latest cases are both South African men, one aged over 50 and the other aged over 30, who are working at the camp of the French oil and gas company, Total, on the Afungi Peninsula, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. Both have been placed in isolation in Afungi.

Both men show no symptoms of the disease, and they were only detected thanks to the work done in tracing contacts of earlier cases of Covid-19 at Afungi.

A majority of the confirmed Covid-19 cases - 22 out of 41 - are from Cabo Delgado, and this cluster is centred on the Afungi camp. The health authorities are now checking all the contacts of the new cases, as they try to suppress the virus and prevent it from spreading further.

Of the 84 people tested in the past 24 hours, 47 are from Maputo city, 10 from Maputo province, two from Manica, three from Tete and 22 from Cabo Delgado.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The assistant general director of the National Health Institute (INS), Eduardo Samo Gudo, told the press conference that the INS is taking part in several international research groups, seeing to achieve a better understanding of the new coronavirus, which will lead to better strategies for preventing and treating Covid-19.

These studies, he said, are looking into the effectiveness of rapid tests for Covid-19, which would be quicker in delivering results than the current molecular test.

Other research is looking at how the coronavirus behaves in Africa. Of all the major regions in the world, sub-Saharan Africa is the least affected by the coronavirus and nobody knows why.

Samo Gudo said this research is looking into the effect of climate on the coronavirus, since there are claims that the virus cannot thrive in a tropical climate. This is doubtful, given that certain Latin American countries with a tropical climate have a large number of Covid-19 cases.

Another line of research is the possibility that the BCG vaccination against tuberculosis (which all Mozambican children should receive at birth) may confer a degree of immunity against other diseases, including Covid-19.

Meanwhile, reports of one Mozambican death from Covid-19 have come from the diaspora. He was a Mozambican living in Germany, named by the eletronic newsheet "Diario de Zambezia" as Alberto Raul, born in the district of Gurue. He died in a hospital in Berlin.

A man said to have lived in Mozambique for many years has died of Covid-19 in Britain. Marlene said it is not yet clear whether the man was of Mozambican nationality.

Ht/pf (540 )