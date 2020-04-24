Mozambique: Call to Isolate Cabo Delgado

23 April 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The government of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado has proposed limiting the movement of people from the province to other parts of the country, in order to restrict the spread of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease Covid-19.

According to a report in the independent daily "O Pais", the call was made by the Secretary of State for Cabo Delgado, Armindo Ngunga, at a meeting of the Operational Emergency Committee held last Monday in the provincial capital, Pemba.

"We will have to install some strengthened control posts between Cabo Delgado and the neighbouring provinces of Nampula and Niassa, so that the coronavirus does not leave here", said Ngunga.

He was reacting to the fact that a majority of the diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in Mozambique - 22 out of 41 - come from Cabo Delgado.

But they are not spread across the entire province - they are concentrated at the camp of the French oil and gas company Total, on the Afungi Peninsula. The Afungi camp is already under stringent quarantine, and nobody may enter or leave without authorisation. Ngunga's proposal is unlikely to improve the current situation.

Cabo Delgado has lengthy and porous borders with Nampula and Niassa. Policing them would be a headache at the best of times.

Meanwhile, in Maputo, the Municipal Council has declared its intention to produce about two million face masks for elderly people, children and other vulnerable social groups living in the capital, as part of the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Launching the project on Wednesday, the mayor of Maputo, Eneas Comiche, said the Council was responding to the demand for masks. He regarded masks as an important protective instrument.

Comiche thought the pandemic provides an opportunity for society to organise itself into associations to alleviate the negative impact of the coronavirus. "We would like to see various contributions and initiatives from all those who seek to support the most vulnerable people with goods and services, so as to guarantee resilience".

The masks will be made in training centres set up by the municipality in order to implement preventive measures against the pandemic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.