Mozambique: Police Clash With Pemba Residents

Maputo — Clashes between the Mozambican police and residents of the densely populated neighbourhood of Paquitequete, on Tuesday in the city of Pemba, capital of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, obliged the police to withdraw from some of the main streets of Paquitequete, according to Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

Trouble had been brewing in Paquitequete for the previous week. On 14 April, police illegally detained Izidine Acha, a journalist on the independent television station STV, and deleted the photographs he had taken. He had been photographing the police beating a member of the public in a Paquitequete street.

The Tuesday violence, "Carta de Mocambique" reported, came when police began to attack people who were out and about on the streets, in defiance of a curfew. But, although there are strong arguments in favour of people staying at home during the current coronavirus pandemic, the police have no power to impose curfews, and the rules of the state of emergency that has been in force since 1 April say nothing about curfews.

Sources cited by the newssheet say that the police attacked a woman inside her own yard, and this sparked off an angry reaction from other residents, who drove the police out of the area.

The police fired over a dozen shots into the air, and used tear gas against the crowd, but they proved unable to disperse the protesters, who remained on the road linking Paquitequete to the centre of Pemba.

One claim circulating in Pemba is that the police are trying to forestall a possible terrorist attack against the city. Paquitequete has been the preferred destination of displaced people fleeing from districts such as Quissanga and Mocimboa da Praia, that have recently suffered major raids by islamist insurgents. It would not be particularly surprising if some insurgents had slipped into the city in the guise of displaced people.

President Filipe Nyusi himself recognised, on Wednesday, that the Cabo Delgado authorities have committed "involuntary violations" of human rights.

Speaking at a ceremony in Maputo where he swore into office two new members of the National Human Rights Commission, Nyusi said "in difficult moments, such as those we are going through, we adopt robust measures in order to defend our sovereignty and our territorial integrity. Some of these measures may unwittingly favour the violation of human rights".

He called on members of the Commission to clear up cases of human rights violations as quickly as possible, in order to encourage the victims, and discourage the multiplication of such crimes.

They must listen to the victims, Nyusi added, and cooperate in the production of evidence that will help bring to justice those responsible for violations.

Denunciation of human rights violations in Cabo Delgado, he added, should merit the attention of the authorities. He also stressed that the government regards the media as a partner "in the building of a democratic state ruled by law".

He called on the media to collaborate in the struggle against the terrorists, and stressed that he will do all in his power to guarantee the freedom of the press and of expression.

Over the past year here have been serious violations of press freedom in Cabo Delgado, the most recent of which was the kidnapping on 7 April of Ibraimo Mbaruco, a journalist on the Palma community radio station. Immediately before his abduction, he fired off a mobile phone text message to one of his colleagues, saying that he was "surrounded by soldiers".

His colleagues and his family have not seen or heard anything from him since, and there are fears that he may have been killed.

The two members of the National Human Rights Commission who took office on Wednesday are among those chosen by the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic. They are Alfredo Caetano Dias, a lawyer proposed by the parliamentary group of the ruling Frelimo Party, and Augusto Mateus, a former adviser to the late Afonso Dhlakama, leader of the main opposition party, Renamo, proposed by the Renamo parliamentary group.